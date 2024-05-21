Israeli army raids Jenin city, kills 7 Palestinians

The Israeli army early on Tuesday raided the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, triggering clashes with Palestinians that left seven Palestinians killed.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that a large force stormed into the city, amid intense Israeli drones overflights in Jenin.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a brief statement that seven Palestinians were killed and nine others were injured, including two in serious condition, from the Israeli forces in Jenin.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, where more than 35,500 people have been killed following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 510 Palestinians have since been killed and around 5,000 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.



















