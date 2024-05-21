Israel deliberately kills Palestinian doctor in Jenin: Health Ministry

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Tuesday condemned the Israeli killing of a Palestinian doctor in the Jenin city in the northern West Bank, describing it as a "deliberate crime."

In a statement, the ministry identified the doctor as Aseed Jabareen, 50, who was killed in the vicinity of the Jenin hospital where he worked.

"The crime of the deliberate killing of the martyr doctor at the hands of the (Israeli) occupation forces is added to the series of daily crimes and assaults on the Palestinian health sector," the statement also said.

It added that Jabareen had been working as a surgical doctor in the ministry's hospitals for 17 years.

The ministry urged the international community and rights groups to urgently intervene to protect the Palestinian people and their medical staff in accordance with the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Early on Tuesday, the Israeli army raided the city of Jenin, triggering clashes with Palestinians that left seven Palestinians killed, including a doctor and a child who was on his way back home.

The ministry added that nine others were injured, including two in serious condition, from the Israeli forces in Jenin.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, where more than 35,500 people have been killed following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

At least 510 Palestinians have since been killed and around 5,000 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.















