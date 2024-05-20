Palestinian death toll rises to 35,562 as Israel continues to pound Gaza

Palestinians mourn in an ambulance next to bodies of relatives killed in overnight Israeli bombardment in the Tal al-Sultan neighbourhood of Rafah in southern Gaza on May 20, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israel's deadly onslaught has surged to 35,562 since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Monday.

At least 79,652 people have also been injured in the assault, the ministry added in a statement.

"Israeli attacks killed 106 people and injured 176 others in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















