Deaths, injuries in Israeli airstrikes on several areas in Gaza Strip

Several Palestinians, including children, were killed and many others injured in Israeli overnight airstrikes targeting different areas of the Gaza Strip, witnesses and medical sources told Anadolu.

Israeli warplanes targeted three homes, causing numerous fatalities and injuries, including children, said sources at the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City.

The airstrikes hit a house near Sheikh Zakaria Mosque in the al-Daraj neighborhood, another in the Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza City, and a third in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, in the city's north of the city.

Israeli fighter jets also bombed a house in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, resulting in multiple casualties, witnesses said.

Medical sources at the Kuwaiti Hospital said three Palestinians were killed and seven others, including children, were injured in a strike targeting a home in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Separately, Israeli military vehicles made a limited incursion in east of the city of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, witnesses said. The advancing forces fired heavily at Palestinian homes and conducted excavations a short distance from the border fence.

Israel has killed more than 35,400 Palestinians since an Oct. 7 cross-border incursion by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives. The military onslaught has reduced the Palestinian enclave to rubble, led to mass internal displacement, disease and shortage of basic necessities.

It also triggered a trial at the International Court of Justice, which in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and take measures to guarantee humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.









