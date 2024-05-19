TÜRKIYES PARLIAMENT SPEAKER ARRIVES IN KAZAKHSTAN

Türkiye's Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş and an accompanying parliamentary delegation have arrived in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on Sunday for official engagements.

Kurtulmuş was welcomed by high-level officials and representatives from Türkiye and Kazakhstan at Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

During his visit to Astana from May 19 to 21, Kurtulmuş is scheduled to hold separate meetings with key figures in Kazakhstan, including Kazakhstan's president and prime minister.

Kurtulmuş is also expected to deliver an address at Khoja Ahmed Yasawi University in Turkistan province.

These discussions aim to strengthen the existing cooperation and inter-parliamentary relations between Türkiye and Kazakhstan.

He will also visit Uzbekistan on May 22-23.