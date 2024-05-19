Number of journalists killed at 148 in Israeli onslaught

The number of journalists killed by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip increased to 148 on Sunday.

Abdullah al-Najjar was the latest victim of Israeli bombardments, which also killed dozens of civilians overnight in the blockaded enclave's al-Nuseirat, Bureij and Jabaliya refugee camps and the cities of Beit Lahiya, Rafah and Gaza.

The Palestinian news agency, WAFA, said three people were killed and many were injured in an airstrike on a house in the northern al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Other civilians were also killed and injured in an air attack on the house of the Shaheen family in Gaza City and intense artillery fire on areas around Jabaliya, Beit Lahiya and the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

Northern, eastern and central Rafah and the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza were again targets of Israeli warplanes.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 35,400 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 79,300 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.