Gaza death toll passes 35,400 as Israel continues its onslaught

The mother and relatives of a Palestinian girl of Harara family, who was killed in an Israeli strike, react as they carry her body, at Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, May 19, 2024. (REUTERS)

At least 35,456 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Sunday.

A ministry statement added that 79,476 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

"Israeli attacks killed 70 people and injured 110 others in the last 24 hours," the statement said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Palestinian enclave despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.