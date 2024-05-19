20 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on refugee camp in central Gaza Strip

At least 20 Palestinians, mostly children and women, were killed and dozens of others were injured as a result of an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential area at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday.

Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported medical and civil defense teams recovered the bodies of at least 20 people from beneath the rubble of the targeted homes.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on Gaza despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 35,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and over 79,300 others injured since October following an attack by Hamas.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.















