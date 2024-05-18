One Palestinian killed, 6 injured in Israeli fighter jet strike on Jenin

One Palestinian was killed in an Israeli fighter jet airstrike on a home in the Jenin refugee camp in northern occupied West Bank.

The Health Ministry said six others were injured in the strike and arrived at the two hospitals in Jenin.

Israeli media, including the Ynet news website, quoted an Israeli military statement that confirmed the strike on a Palestinian "armed cell" that claimed it was planning an attack against an Israeli target.

The use of a fighter jet to strike a target in the West Bank is a rare occurrence by the Israeli army, which usually carries out ground incursions into West Bank cities and areas.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Nearly 505 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 4,900 others injured by army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.











