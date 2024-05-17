Palestinians continue to flee Rafah, with total since May 6 reaching 630,000: UN

Displaced Palestinians queue to buy water from a water truck next to their temporary camp in Rafah on May 17, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) announced on Friday that the Israeli military actions in Rafah forced 30,000 more people to flee.

According to a statement issued by UNRWA, Gazans are still being forcibly displaced, and "since the military offensive on Rafah began on May 6, over 630,000 people have been forced to flee the area."

The mass exodus has had a significant impact on Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, where many displaced people have sought refuge, the UN agency said, describing the situation there as "unbearably overcrowded with dire conditions."

At least 35,303 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7 of last year, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Friday.

A ministry statement added that 79,261 other people have been injured in the onslaught.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.