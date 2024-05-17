Palestinian death toll surpasses 35,300 as Israel continues to pound Gaza

Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli strike, during a funeral in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 16, 2024. (REUTERS)

At least 35,303 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip since last October, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Friday.

A ministry statement added that 79,261 other people have also been injured in the onslaught.

"Israeli attacks killed 31 people and injured 56 others in the last 24 hours," the statement said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

Israel continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.