Talks over Gaza ceasefire at stalemate after Rafah operation, Qatar PM says

Talks over a ceasefire in Gaza have reached a stalemate as Israel's operation in Rafah has sent things backwards, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said on Tuesday at an economic forum in Doha.

Sheikh Mohammed, whose country has mediated heavily between Palestinian group Hamas and Israel throughout the 7-month conflict, said Qatar will continue its role.