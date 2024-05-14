Germany ‘deeply disturbed’ by reported abuse of Palestinian detainees by Israeli military

Germany on Tuesday voiced concern over the Israeli military's human rights violations, and called for a "full investigation" into the incidents of psychological and physical abuse.

"Reports of mistreatment of inmates at a prison camp in the Negev Desert are deeply disturbing," a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said, responding to a question about CNN's report on secret detention center.

"Corresponding allegations of psychological and physical abuse, which can never be justified, must be fully investigated. We are also raising this with our Israeli contacts," he said.

The spokesman reminded Israel of its obligations under international law, and called on the Israeli authorities to allow visits to prisons by international humanitarian organizations, and human rights groups.

"The Israeli army must of course respect the rights of prisoners and is bound by international law in doing so. We are working to enable access to prisons by the International Committee of the Red Cross and other relevant actors - so that such allegations can be investigated," he said.