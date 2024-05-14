5 Iraqi soldiers killed in terrorist attack

 Contact Us
Several Iraqi soldiers were killed in an attack by suspected Daesh militants on an army post in eastern Iraq, according to the country's Defense Ministry. The attack occurred between Diyala and Salahuddin provinces, resulting in casualties including a colonel and multiple soldiers.

Published May 14,2024
A number of Iraqi soldiers were killed Monday in an attack by suspected Daesh militants on an army post in eastern Iraq, according to the country's Defense Ministry.

The attack took place between Diyala and Salahuddin provinces.

The ministry issued a statement mourning the loss of a colonel and "a number of heroic fighters of the regiment as a result of their response to a terrorist attack."

Speaking to a local television channel, security sources said that five soldiers were killed in the attack carried out by the Daesh terrorist organization.