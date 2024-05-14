14 Palestinians including children killed in Israeli airstrike on central Gaza

Palestinians sift through the rubble of a building following an Israeli bombardment in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip late on May 13, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

At least 14 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the Israeli warplanes struck a three-floor building for the Karaja family in southern the camp.

It cited medical sources that said the airstrike left at least 14 Palestinians, including children killed, in addition to dozens of others injured.

The Israeli warplanes also struck several areas across the Gaza Strip, including an airstrike on western Gaza City, while the Israeli artillery heavily shelled areas in Beit Lahia town and Jabalia refugee camp in the northern part of the enclave.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip following Palestinian resistance group Hamas' cross-border attack on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed about 1,200 people.

Nearly 35,100 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have since been killed, and over 78,800 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Seven months into the conflict, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Tel Aviv is committing genocide in Gaza, ordering it to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.