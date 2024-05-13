Israeli army says it struck 3 Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said Sunday that its warplanes targeted three Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon.

"Air Force planes bombed two Hezbollah missile launch sites in the villages of Helta and Al-Hamam and infrastructure belonging to the organization in the Khraibeh area," the army said in a statement, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority.

Earlier on Sunday, Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli military deployment near the Zabdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with "new heavy missiles."

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with a deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed around 35,000 people since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.









