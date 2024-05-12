Hezbollah drone explodes in northern Israel: Israeli army

A Hezbollah drone exploded in the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel, Israeli Army Radio reported Saturday.

"A drone launched by Hezbollah exploded in the Upper Galilee without causing any injuries," it wrote on X.

Earlier, sirens sounded throughout the Galilee, fearing the infiltration of drones, according to army radio.

Hezbollah, in a statement, said fighters "launched an aerial attack with drones targeting the Beit Hillel military base and the newly established Iron Dome platforms, directly hitting and disabling some of them."

Meanwhile, Lebanon's National News Agency reported Israeli artillery shelling in the Labbouneh area in the border town of Naqoura and the outskirts of the town of Wazzani, without further details.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with a deadly onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 34,950 victims since October following an attack by Hamas.
























