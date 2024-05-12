Hamas accuses Israel of escalating 'genocidal war' in Gaza

Internally displaced Palestinians arrive to Khan Younis after leaving Rafah following an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army, southern Gaza Strip, 11 May 2024. (EPA Photo)

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, accused Israel of persisting with its "genocidal war" by expanding attacks against the Gaza Strip.

In a statement after Israel expanded its ground and aerial attacks on Gaza, Hamas accused Tel Aviv of using "bombardment, massacre, displacement, and infrastructure destruction" across all areas of the enclave.

It condemned Israel's actions, stating that the increase in attacks on civilians, regardless of age or gender, are crimes, and "the responsibility for enabling Zionist fascism's crimes" lies with the U.S.

Hamas urged the UN and the international community to pressure Israel to cease its attacks and provide urgent protection for civilians.

Early Saturday, the Israeli army expanded its simultaneous ground and air attacks across all governorates of Gaza, following its demand to evacuate residents from wide areas in northern and central parts of the enclave.

It also advanced into the southern part of Gaza City and the eastern areas of Khan Younis in addition to conducting intense airstrikes that resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries in various areas of the territory.

Nearly 34,950 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed since early October, and nearly 78,600 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Seven months into the conflict, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Tel Aviv is committing genocide in Gaza, ordering it to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

South Africa on Friday asked the ICJ to order Israel to withdraw from Rafah as part of additional emergency measures over the war.