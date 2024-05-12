Biden admin offers intelligence to prevent Israeli occupation of Rafah: U.S. officials

The U.S. administration has reportedly offered defense support packages to Israel, including sensitive intelligence and military assistance related to Hamas leaders, to prevent a major attack on Rafah.

Based on unnamed U.S. officials, the Biden administration has made new proposals to the Netanyahu administration in the last week or two not to occupy Rafah, according to a report in the Washington Post.

Israel was offered sensitive intelligence information about Hamas leaders and qualified defense elements, allowing the Israeli army "to target Hamas without a comprehensive ground attack on Rafah."

In the proposals, the U.S. has expressed a readiness to share intelligence on the locations of Hamas leaders and Hamas-owned tunnels with the Israeli military.

It was also reported that the Biden administration has also proposed constructing thousands of tents in Israel to accommodate Palestinians who have been displaced from Rafah.

According to the Washington Post, U.S. officials reported that it would take months to prepare the necessary infrastructure for Palestinian civilians to be transferred from Rafah to another location, but Israeli officials disagreed.

U.S. President Joe Biden threatened Friday to suspend arms aid to Israel if it staged a major attack on Rafah, causing reactions from the U.S. Republican Party and Israel.

















