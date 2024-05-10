JORDAN WELCOMES UN GENERAL ASSEMBLYS RESOLUTION TO RECONSIDER PALESTINES MEMBERSHIP BID

Jordan welcomed the passing of a resolution by the UN General Assembly calling for a reassessment of Palestine's UN membership bid on Friday.

In a statement, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said the passing of the resolution "reflects an international consensus on the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people to self-determination and the embodiment of their independent and sovereign state on the lines of June 4, 1967."

The ministry urged the international community "to step up its efforts to put an end to the Israeli occupation and find a fair, long-term, and peaceful resolution to the Palestinian issue that complies with international law and UN resolutions."

The UN General Assembly on Friday overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution calling for the reevaluation of Palestine's UN membership bid and granting additional rights.

The resolution, which was spearheaded by the United Arab Emirates (on behalf of the Arab Group), was adopted by overwhelming consensus with 143 member states voting in favor, 9 against and 25 abstentions.

Co-sponsored by Türkiye along with nearly 80 member states, the resolution expressed "deep regret and concern" over veto of the U.S. at the UN Security Council on April 18.





















