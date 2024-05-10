EUROVISIONS DECISION TO ALLOW ISRAEL TO TAKE PART IN SONG CONTEST POLITICAL,’ SAY PRO-PALESTINE PROTESTERS

Eurovision's decision to allow Israel to take part in song contest 'political,’ say pro-Palestine protesters

Pro-Palestine demonstrators in the Swedish city of Malmo protested Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest on Thursday.

The move came amid heightened tensions in the country surrounding Israel's participation in the song competition amid the war on Gaza, in which more than 34,900 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and tens of thousands injured, with many missing and uncounted for.

Susan Zekiros, a pro-Palestinian demonstrator, told Anadolu that Israel needs to be "isolated completely everywhere, especially cultural events."

She said "there's been nothing apolitical" about Israel's participation in Eurovision, adding it "had no problem excluding Russia immediately."

Another protestor, Claudia Roman, said: "This decision not to ban Israel for participating is based on discrimination, Islamophobia. That's why I was here protesting, because I don't think we should ignore this and forget what happened to people."

Ivonne Mora, an activist, said the Eurovision decision is a "political choice, especially when they are committing genocide against Palestine."

"This has been going on forever," Mora said. "That is something the West and Europe and the US have been very involved in regarding Palestine, and I am here to protest."

Activists announced that a major demonstration will also take place on May 11.

On May 2, Eurovision organizers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that those attempting to enter the Malmo Arena with a Palestinian flag or a banner containing political messages would be stopped and the flags or banners confiscated.

The announcement came amid heightened tensions over Israel's participation in the song competition as the country continues to wage a war on Gaza. Israeli singer Eden Golan will compete in the semi-finals of the song contest on May 11.

Israel has killed more than 34,800 Palestinians, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and injured over 78,400 others following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year which claimed 1,200 lives.

Over seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.