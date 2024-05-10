2 people killed in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon

At least two people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Tayr Harfa in southern Lebanon, Lebanon's National News Agency reported on Friday.

The agency said that a drone "directly targeted" with two missiles a team of workers from a mobile telecommunications company. The workers were carrying out maintenance work on one of the transmission stations in the town, in the presence of civil defense members, it added.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Hezbollah group announced in a statement that its members targeted "new espionage equipment at the Misgaf Am site (northern Israel) with appropriate weapons and directly hit and destroyed it."

The group said in another statement that "after monitoring and observing the Israeli enemy forces and upon their arrival at Al-Malikiyya site, Hezbollah fighters targeted them with artillery shells and achieved confirmed hits."

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 34,900 people since last October following a Hamas attack.