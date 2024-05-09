Yemen’s Houthis claim they targeted 112 Israeli, US, UK ships amid Gaza conflict

The Yemeni Houthi group announced Thursday it targeted 112 Israeli, US, and UK ships since the beginning of solidarity operations for the Gaza Strip in November.

In a televised speech by the leader of the group, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, that was broadcasted by the Al-Masirah channel, the group threatened Israel with "effective strategic options" and new escalation after Tel Aviv's incursion into Rafah in southern Gaza.

"Operations on the Yemen front continue to target US, Israeli, and UK ships associated with the Israeli enemy," said Al-Houthi. "The ships targeted by our forces reached 112 ships, and the operations during this week were carried out with 10 ballistic and cruise missiles and drones."

Earlier, the group said it targeted three Israeli ships in the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean, with direct hits.

There was no immediate comment from the US, UK or Israel.

Regarding Israeli forces' incursion into Rafah, the Houthis threatened Israel with escalation against all ships linked to Tel Aviv.

"With the Israeli aggression on Rafah, the fourth stage of our forces' escalation will include any ships related to the supply or transportation of goods to the enemy and wherever they may go," said Al-Houthi. "From now on, we are also considering the fifth and sixth stages, and we have very important, sensitive, and effective strategic options against the enemies."

Al-Houthi emphasized that the group has "no red lines" that would hinder its operations.

Last week, the group announced the start of a fourth stage of escalation in solidarity attacks with Gaza, following "serious preparations by Israel to carry out a military aggressive operation" in Rafah.

The Houthis have been targeting ships that are Israeli-owned, flagged, operated, or headed to Israeli ports in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under a devastating Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.

With the US and UK launching retaliatory airstrikes against Houthi sites inside Yemen, the Houthis declared that they consider all American and British ships military targets.