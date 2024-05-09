2 more Hezbollah fighters killed in border clashes with Israel

The Lebanese Hezbollah group mourned two of its fighters who were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

Hezbollah identified the slain fighters as Mustafa Issa and Hassan Ismail, saying they "ascended on the road to Jerusalem."

It did not provide any details about the circumstances of their deaths, however.

At least 290 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces since Oct. 8, according to an Anadolu tally.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army claimed that it had carried out air and artillery attacks against over 20 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

According to the statement, Israeli fighter jets also struck Hezbollah targets in Marwahin and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded in Upper Galilee in northern Israel after the detection of two anti-tank missiles from Lebanon, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

Hezbollah said early Wednesday that it had struck several military sites in northern Israel in response to Israeli attacks against civilians in southern Lebanon.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 34,800 people since last October following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.







