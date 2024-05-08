Kuwaiti emir thanks Turkish president after state visit

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah on Wednesday sent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan a cable of appreciation after his state visit to Türkiye, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported.

Sheikh Meshal was in Ankara on Tuesday for an official visit, where he discussed regional and international issues with President Erdoğan, oversaw the signing of six cooperation agreements between the two countries, and received the Order of State medal.

The Kuwaiti ruler's visit, which coincided with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations, also marked the first visit at the level of emir from the Gulf country in seven years.

Sheikh Meshal sent President Erdoğan a cable to express his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality during the visit.

He said the visit "reflected deep and distinguished ties between the two countries and peoples and aimed to strengthen fruitful and constructive construction."

The emir also voiced his "deepest gratitude" to President Erdoğan for awarding him the Order of State medal.