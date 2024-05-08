Israel strikes over 20 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed Wednesday that it had carried out air and artillery attacks against over 20 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

The attacks targeted Hezbollah military structures and infrastructure in the border town of Ramyah, a military statement said.

The statement claimed that "secondary" explosions were identified following the strikes, alleging the presence of weapon storage facilities in the area.

According to the statement, Israeli fighter jets also struck Hezbollah targets in Marwahin and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

No reports were yet available about casualties or damage.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded in Upper Galilee in northern Israel after the detection of two anti-tank missiles from Lebanon, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported.

Hezbollah said early Wednesday that it had struck several military sites in northern Israel in response to Israeli attacks against civilians in southern Lebanon.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 34,800 people since last October following a Hamas attack.





















