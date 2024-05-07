UN CHIEF CALLS ISRAELI ARMYS ACTIVITIES IN RAFAH STRATEGIC MISTAKE, HUMANITARIAN NIGHTMARE

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday expressed deep concern over Israel's escalating military activities in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, calling it "a strategic mistake, a political calamity, and a humanitarian nightmare."

"I am disturbed and distressed by the renewed military activity in Rafah" by the Israeli army, Guterres said at a news conference.

Emphasizing the critical importance of reopening the Rafah and Karem Shalom crossings, which are vital lifelines for humanitarian aid into Gaza, Guterres urged that they be "re-opened immediately."

"Rafah is the epicenter of humanitarian operations in Gaza," he said, warning that any assault on Rafah would exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation, potentially leading to famine and widespread suffering.

Noting the catastrophic consequences of such an assault, the UN chief added, "An assault on Rafah would be a strategic mistake, a political calamity, and a humanitarian nightmare."

He further appealed to "all those with influence over Israel to do everything in their power to help avert even more tragedy."

The Israeli army early on Tuesday said its forces had seized control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing from southern Gaza into Egypt.

The incursion comes after Israel said it would continue its military operations in Rafah even after Hamas announced that it had accepted a Gaza cease-fire proposal put forward by Qatari and Egyptian mediators.