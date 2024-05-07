2 Israeli soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack

The Israeli army on Tuesday said two of its soldiers were killed in a drone attack on northern Israel by the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

The Israeli army said the drone attack targeting an Israeli army position near the Metula settlement took place on Monday afternoon.

The Israeli military statement said that it tried to intercept the drone, but failed leading to the killing of two soldiers and the injury of another.

According to the Times of Israel news website, their deaths bring the toll to 13 of Israeli troops killed in attacks on the Lebanon border since Oct. 8, in addition to nine others described as civilians.

On Monday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a drone attack that targeted a military position south of Metula, inflicting casualties and damaging several vehicles.

Tensions have risen along Lebanon's border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 34,700 people since last October following a Hamas attack.













