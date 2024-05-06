Israel trying to 'muzzle' Al Jazeera, says Human Rights Watch

Employees of Qatar based news network and TV channel Al-Jazeera are seen at their Jerusalem office on July 31, 2017. (AFP File Photo)

Human Rights Watch (HRW) denounced a decision by the Israeli government on Sunday to shut down Al Jazeera, saying Tel Aviv was trying to "muzzle" the broadcaster.

"Al Jazeera's offices have been bombed in Gaza. Their staff has been beaten in the West Bank. They've been killed in the West Bank and Gaza," said Omar Shakir, HRW's Israel and Palestine director.

"Israel is trying to muzzle Al Jazeera. But precedent is larger and threatens to cover up Israeli atrocities in Gaza," he added.

Israeli authorities raided the offices of Doha-based Al Jazeera television in Jerusalem and confiscated its equipment on Sunday, shortly after a government decision to shut down the broadcaster.

Video footage released by the office of Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi showed Israeli officials entering the office and documenting the equipment inside.

Last month, Israel's Knesset (parliament) passed legislation allowing the closure of the Al Jazeera television.

Under the legislation, the communications minister is empowered to shut down foreign networks operating in Israel and confiscate their equipment if the defense minister identifies that their broadcast poses "an actual harm to the state's security."

Al Jazeera has an office in Israel and a team of correspondents working year-round, including covering Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 34,600 people since Oct. 7, 2023.