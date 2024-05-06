Israel calls for Rafah evacuation ahead of possible offensive

The Israeli army issued on Monday morning urgent evacuation orders to Palestinian residents and displaced individuals in several areas of eastern Rafah, urging them to immediately relocate to the town of al-Mawasi.

"The Israeli army is expanding the humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi and urging Palestinians to temporarily evacuate from the eastern neighborhoods of Rafah to the expanded humanitarian zone," army spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X.

"The expansion of the humanitarian zone in Al-Mawasi includes field hospitals, tents, large quantities of food, water, medicine, and other supplies," he added.

"The army also allows collaboration with certain international organizations and other countries to expand the scope of humanitarian aid being delivered to the Gaza Strip," he said, adding that "this process will proceed gradually based on ongoing assessments of the situation."

"In this context, leaflets are will be distributed, text messages and phone calls are will be sent, and information is being broadcast through Arab media outlets," Adraee said.

"Army will continue working to achieve the objectives of the war, including dismantling Hamas and returning all Israeli hostages," he added.

The Israeli army also posted maps on its social media accounts illustrating evacuation routes.







