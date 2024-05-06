Fire erupts at Rafah aid warehouses after Israeli attack

Israeli forces bombed humanitarian aid warehouses on the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, according to an Anadolu reporter.

A fire broke out at the warehouses, but was quickly brought under control, he said.

Several aid trucks were damaged in the attack.

Egypt's state-run Al-Qahera News channel aired a video of Egyptian firefighters trying to extinguish the fire at the aid warehouses.

The broadcaster, however, did not provide any details about injuries or damage.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

The situation escalated in the Gaza Strip early Monday after the Israeli army issued immediate evacuation orders for Palestinians in the eastern neighborhoods of Rafah and called on them to move to the town of al-Mawasi in southern Gaza.

Around 100,000 Palestinian civilians are estimated to be living in the areas to be evacuated, according to Israeli Army Radio.

Rafah is home to more than 1.5 million displaced Palestinians who have taken refuge from the war launched by Israel following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack that killed nearly 1,200 people.

Since then, the Israeli onslaught has killed more than 34,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, besides causing a humanitarian catastrophe.

Nearly seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians there.

























