Reporters Without Borders condemns Israeli decision to close Al Jazeera

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Sunday strongly condemned the Israeli government's decision to shut down broadcaster Al Jazeera in the country.

"The Israeli government voted unanimously to halt operations of Al Jazeera in Israel without specifying when the decision will take effect," RSF said on X.

The RSF strongly condemned "repressive legislation" which censors the Qatar-owned channel for its coverage of Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has killed over 34,600 Palestinians since Oct. 7 last year.

On Sunday, the Israeli government voted unanimously to shut down Al Jazeera's bureau in the country, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing the decision in a statement.

Al Jazeera has an office in Israel and a team of correspondents working year-round.



















