Casualties in Israeli raid on southern Lebanese town

Several civilians were killed and others injured on Sunday in an Israeli raid that targeted a house in the town of Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that "enemy aircraft raided the town of Mays al-Jabal, targeting a house."

The agency added that the attack resulted in "the deaths of civilians and the injury of a member of the Civil Defense Center."

In a separate report, the agency said Israel targeted the outskirts of the southern town of Alma al-Shaab with artillery shells.

"The outskirts of the town of Alma al-Shaab in the western sector were subjected to Israeli enemy shelling this morning (Sunday)," it noted.

Israel also attacked the northern outskirts of the town of Aitaroun in the Bint Jbeil district in southern Lebanon, the agency added.

There was no comment from the Israeli side on the reports.

Tension has escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 34,600 people since last October following a Hamas attack.