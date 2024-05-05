2 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip

At least two Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Sunday in Israeli attacks targeting various areas in the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said: "Two Palestinian civilians were killed and others were injured in Israeli airstrikes today (Sunday) targeting the northern and central regions of the Gaza Strip."

It added that "one civilian was killed and several others were injured in the Israeli artillery shelling on the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun, Tal Al-Hawa, and Sheikh Ajleen in Gaza City."

"In Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza, a civilian was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a gathering of civilians," it also said.

"Israeli warships fired heavy machine gun fire towards the fishermen's port and the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, as well as the beach of Rafah City in the south of the Gaza Strip," reported Wafa.

The Israeli forces also "demolished several homes belonging to Palestinian civilians in the areas of Al-Mughraqa, Al-Zahraa, and Wadi Gaza Bridge in the central Gaza Strip," the agency added.

Meanwhile, medical sources told Anadolu that at least three Palestinians were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house belonging to the Al-Shaer family in the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 incursion by Hamas, which killed less than 1,200 people.

Tel Aviv, in comparison, has killed more than 34,600 Palestinians and wounded over 77,900 amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities in the Palestinian territory.

Nearly seven months into the Israeli onslaught, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement besides a crippling blockade on food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to prevent genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.