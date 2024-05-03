Palestinian president welcomes recognition of Palestine State by Trinidad and Tobago

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday welcomed the decision of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to recognize the State of Palestine, stressing that the decision contributes to achieving the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination on their land.

In a statement cited by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, Abbas affirmed that Trinidad and Tobago steadfastly "supported the rights of the Palestinian people over the past years and voted in favor of these rights in international forums."

The Palestinian president urged countries worldwide "to stand up to their responsibilities and acknowledge the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination."

Early on Friday, the government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago took the decision to formally recognize the State of Palestine, affirming that the move will help achieve lasting peace by strengthening the growing international consensus on the issue of Palestinian statehood.

















