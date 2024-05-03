Israeli airstrike hits military position near Damascus airport

An Israeli warplane targeted a military position near an airport in the Syrian capital late Thursday.

Social media accounts close to the Syrian regime reported that the warplane struck a position near al-Mezzeh Military Airport in Damascus around 22.50 local time (1950GMT).

No statements have been issued by Israel or the Syrian regime regarding the airstrike.

Israel has been intermittently carrying out attacks on Iranian-backed groups and military positions affiliated with the Syrian regime's army since the start of the country's civil war in 2011.





















