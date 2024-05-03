EU foreign policy chief 'strongly condemns' illegal Israeli settlers' attacks on aid convoys

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday condemned attacks by illegal Israeli settlers on humanitarian aid convoys heading towards Gaza.

"I strongly condemn attack by settlers on Jordanian convoy bringing aid to Gaza and express solidarity with Jordan," he said on X.

"It is despicable that people who lack nothing stop food (from) reaching those in need. Israel must ensure safe delivery of aid," he added.

Jordan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that Israeli settlers attacked two aid convoys from Jordan who were on their way to Gaza.

"Two Jordanian aid convoys carrying food, flour, and other humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip were attacked by settlers," the ministry said.

The aid convoys were the first major shipment from Jordan into the Erez crossing, which was reopened for the first time by Israel since Oct. 7 after months of pressure from the US.

Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 34,622 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 77,867 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

