10,000 people missing in Gaza since Israeli attacks began over 210 days ago

Nearly 10,000 people are either missing or trapped under the rubble due to Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 last year, according to local authorities in the Palestinian enclave.

The Israeli army has "committed 3,070 massacres in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7," the government media office in Gaza said in a statement.

A total of 14,944 children and 9,849 women have lost their lives in attacks carried out by the Israeli army, said the statement.

The number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has reached 34,622, while that of injured who have been hospitalized totals 77,867, noted the statement.

It stressed that 72% of those exposed to Israeli attacks in Gaza were women and children.

About 30 children have so far died due to malnutrition and fluid loss in the blockaded territory, it noted.

The Israeli army has used more than 75,000 tons of explosives since the ongoing offensive began, the statement said, adding that some 492 healthcare workers and 68 civil defense personnel have been killed in attacks targeting Gaza's health sector.

The bodies of 471 Palestinians have been unearthed from six mass graves in hospitals raided by Israeli soldiers, said the media office.

It also said that nearly 11,000 injured are in critical condition and require treatment abroad, while 10,000 cancer patients are at risk of dying due to insufficient health care.

Doctors in Gaza have diagnosed about 1.095 million cases of infectious diseases and more than 20,000 cases of Hepatitis A, the statement said, pointing to the mass displacement of civilians caused by the Israeli offensive.

Some 60,000 pregnant women are at risk due to lack of health care, as are 350,000 people suffering from chronic diseases due to medication shortages, according to the statement.

Since the Israeli army began its attacks, it had detained more than 5,000 Palestinians in Gaza, it added.

Israeli soldiers have detained 310 healthcare workers and 20 journalists, while 2 million people out of Gaza's 2.3 million population have been displaced, the statement stressed.

Israel's attacks have so far directly caused $33 billion of damage in the Gaza Strip, it said.









