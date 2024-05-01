Police use tear gas against pro-Palestinian protesters at university in Tampa

Law enforcement officials used tear gas against pro-Palestinian protestors on Tuesday at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Police reportedly also used rubber bullets against protesters, who arrived at the Tampa campus early in the day with items like wooden shields, umbrellas and tents.

In videos on social media, several of the protesters could be seen using umbrellas or their signs to ward off the tear gas.

At least 10 people were arrested as protests continued to spread to other Florida universities, according to reports.

Protests are sweeping college campuses nationwide following a police attempt to clear a pro-Palestine encampment at New York's Columbia University, resulting in the arrest of over 100 students.

Hundreds of students have been arrested on campuses across the US, with protests demanding universities divest from Israel and condemning its ongoing war on the besieged Gaza Strip, where over 34,400 people have been killed.

Students in several other countries including Canada, Australia, France and Egypt have organized demonstrations at their universities in solidarity with Palestine.