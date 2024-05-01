Missile attack from Lebanon damages building in Israeli settlement

Missiles launched from southern Lebanon on Tuesday evening damaged a building in a settlement in northern Israel.

Six anti-tank missiles were launched from Lebanon towards Metula, resulting in damage to one of the buildings, Israeli Army Radio reported without specifying the nature of the building.

It added that the Israeli army responded to the sources of the missile fire.

Israel's public broadcaster said that this was the third time in the last 24 hours that Metula has been targeted.

No injuries were reported.

The development closely followed Lebanese Hezbollah's announcement that it targeted and destroyed two buildings where Israeli soldiers were stationed in the settlement of Metula.

Earlier Tuesday, Israeli news site Walla reported the launch of three anti-tank missiles from Lebanon towards Metula.

According to the site, damage was reported to one of the buildings, while Israeli Army Radio said there were no casualties.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack last Oct. 7 by Palestinian group Hamas, amid cross-border exchanges of weapons fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

















