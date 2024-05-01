Hezbollah claims attacking Israeli soldiers near Lebanese border

The Lebanese Hezbollah group on Wednesday claimed it targeted the Israeli soldiers near the border area.

In a statement, the group said its fighters attacked a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of the army's Branit barracks, with missiles and artillery shelling.

The Israeli army is yet to comment on Hezbollah's announcement.

Meanwhile, Israeli media, including the Times of Israel, reported that rocket incoming sirens were sounding in the northern Israeli settlement of Netua.

Tension has flared between Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel along the shared border since the Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border incursion by Palestinian group Hamas, triggering the war in Gaza.

The current escalation is said to be the deadliest since the 2006 Lebanon War.