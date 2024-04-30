Palestinian worker killed after getting arrested by Israeli army in southern West Bank

The Israeli army on Tuesday dawn killed a Palestinian worker who was on his way to his workplace near Hebron city, southern the occupied West Bank, according to local media.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said the Israeli forces chased the worker in the town of Al-Dhaheriya, south of Hebron, and assaulted him leading to his death.

It identified the slain Palestinian worker as Hasan Mansiyeh.

According to his father, Hasan was arrested by the Israeli forces who chased him and caught him in a building, where they severely beat him, and then threw him from the top of the building, causing his death.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the incident.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which killed nearly 34,500 people following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

Over 490 Palestinians have since been killed and over 4,800 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.