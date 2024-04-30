Israeli army announces hitting Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army on Tuesday said it carried out overnight raids on Hezbollah targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the Israeli army said its warplanes struck several Hezbollah positions in the areas of Kafr Kila and Khaim.

The Israeli army detected at night the launch of two anti-tank missiles fired at the Dovev, northern Israel, that landed in open areas, according to the Israeli military statement.

It added that no injuries were reported in the Hezbollah attack, noting that it attacked the source of fire in Lebanon.

Late on Monday, the Hezbollah group announced targeting Israeli soldiers' positions in the Metula settlement, northern Israel, and claimed to ahve achieved direct hits.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip that killed nearly 34,500 people following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

The clashes were the deadliest between the two sides since Israel and Hezbollah fought a full-scale war in 2006.