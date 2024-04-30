Israel arrests 10 more Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army rounded up 10 more Palestinians in military raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners' affairs groups on Tuesday.

A girl was among the detainees in the raids that took place in the cities of Bethlehem, Tulkarm, Jericho, and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees' Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

The new arrests brought to 8,515 the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since last October, according to Palestinian figures.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip which has killed more than 34,500 people following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

At least 490 Palestinians have since been killed and over 4,900 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.