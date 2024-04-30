7 killed in mosque attack in western Afghanistan

At least seven people were killed and several others injured in an attack on a mosque in western Afghanistan, local media reported on Tuesday.

Unknown gunmen targeted worshipers at a Shia mosque in the Andisheh town of Guzara, also known as Gozareh district of Herat province, during evening prayers on Monday, Tolo News reported.

A prayer leader, known as Imam, was also killed in the attack, while the injured were taken to a local hospital.

Local Taliban officials have not yet commented on the incident.

Herat is the third-biggest city located near the border with Iran.

The Iranian Embassy in Kabul condemned the attack on the mosque.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.