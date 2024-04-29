Turkish foreign minister attends Contact Group meeting on Gaza in Saudi capital

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Monday, where he attended a meeting organized by the Contact Group on Gaza, formed by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, in Riyadh, attended the meeting of the Contact Group on Gaza mandated by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

The Gaza Contact Group, formed by members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, had convened Sunday to discuss steps to boost recognition of a state of Palestine and increase pressure on Israel and its supporters.

Diplomatic sources said the meeting, held in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, has come to an end, with representatives also discussing decisions to be taken at the upcoming OIC Summit in Banjul, Gambia on May 4.

Fidan, a member of the group set up to push for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, also attended the meeting.

The contact group was established at a joint summit of the OIC and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia in November to stop the conflict in Gaza and help achieve lasting peace.