PKK/YPG terrorists kill 2 civilians in northern Syria

The terrorist organization PKK/YPG has killed two civilians in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, according to local sources.

PKK/YPG terrorists on Sunday opened fire at two civilians, Khaled al-Mizal and Dahham al-Mizal, in the Meghlujeh village of Hasakah.

The PKK/YPG terrorists opened fire during an argument with the brothers, and killed them.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.









