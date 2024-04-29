Anti-tank missile from Lebanon hits house in northern Israel

An anti-tank missile struck a house in the Israeli settlement of Shtula in the Upper Galilee region near the border with Lebanon on Sunday, local media reported.

"An anti-tank missile was fired from southern Lebanon earlier on Sunday, hitting a residential house in the Shtula settlement in northern Israel without causing any casualties," said Israel's Channel 12.

The house sustained material damage according to the channel

Earlier in the day, the Lebanese Hezbollah group announced that it "targeted a building used by Israeli occupation soldiers in the Shtula settlement," confirming "direct hits."

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas, amid an exchange of cross-border fire between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.







