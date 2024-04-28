Hezbollah hits Israeli settlement on Lebanese border with dozens of missiles

Hezbollah said Sunday that it hit an Israeli settlement in the border region with dozens of missiles.

Dozens of Katyusha missiles were launched against the Meron settlement on the Israeli borderline, the group said in a statement.

The attack was carried out in response to Israeli attacks on villages and civilian homes in southern Lebanon, especially Qaouzah, Markabta and Srobbine.

Israeli forces monitored 25 rockets launched from the south of Lebanon toward the Meron region, and some were stopped and some fell into open areas, Israeli Army Radio wrote on X.

No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Six people were injured in an Israeli air strike on southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah announced that two more of its fighters were killed during the clashes.

The number of Hezbollah members killed in the conflicts with Israel since October increased to 287.







