Hamas considers Gaza cease-fire options with Palestinian factions amid Israeli onslaught

Hamas, Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, discussed efforts Saturday to stop the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip and the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Tel Aviv.

It came during a meeting between the head of Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, Deputy Secretary-General of the Popular Front, Jameel Mizher and Deputy Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, Mohammed al-Hindi, according to a statement by Hamas on Telegram.

The statement did not mention the location of the meeting, which came hours after Hamas received a response from Tel Aviv on a potential hostage swap deal.

"The participants discussed efforts to stop the (Israeli) aggression on Gaza and achieve an immediate, complete, and comprehensive withdrawal, the release of heroic prisoners, and effective means to alleviate the suffering of our people and enhance the steadfastness of the internal front against the arrogance and racism of the occupation," it said.

The leaders emphasized "the necessity of developing national and field work to thwart the plans of the occupation and achieve the goals of our people and their aspirations for freedom, independence, and return."

They affirmed the "necessity of national communication to enhance the unity of the Palestinian people, and to invest in this legendary steadfastness to positively reflect on the structure of the comprehensive Palestinian national institution, and on the leadership and tools of the joint Palestinian national political and field work."

The participants agreed "to continue and expand consultations with the rest of the Palestinian factions inside and outside (Palestine)."

They pointed out the necessity of "reaching a serious and honorable hostage swap deal."

Hamas announced Saturday that it received an Israeli response to the group's position on a hostage swap deal and cease-fire, which it handed to Egyptian and Qatari mediators on April 13.

Tel Aviv believes 134 Israelis are being held in Gaza, while Israel is holding 9,000 Palestinians in its jails.

Israel has killed more than 34,300 Palestinians since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas in which less than 1,200 Israelis were killed and 250 hostages taken.

A previous deal in November saw the release of 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including 71 women and 169 children.

The US, Qatar and Egypt have tried to broker an agreement to release the remaining Israeli captives.

The conflict has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.







